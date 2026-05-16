Mud Monsters Bolster Pitching Staff with Former Ivy Leaguer Dusty Baird
Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release
AVON, Ohio - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have made their first in-season signing as 6-foot-8 right-hander Dusty Baird joins the team.
With Baird, Mississippi brings in a hurler with prior Frontier League experience after spending the 2025 season with the New Jersey Jackals.
Last year, Baird appeared in 34 games for the Jackals, posting a 3-4 record with a 4.72 ERA while striking out 46 batters.
Prior to his season in New Jersey, the Indianapolis, Indiana native spent three seasons in the Pioneer League with the Idaho Falls Chukars and Rocky Mountain Vibes. After splitting time between both clubs in 2022, Baird returned to Idaho Falls for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Before beginning his professional career, Baird pitched collegiately at Brown University and Belmont University.
With Brenton Thiels already standing at 7-foot-0 and Baird now joining the fold, the Mud Monsters will look to make 60 feet, 6 inches feel even shorter for opposing hitters.
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