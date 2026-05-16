Figueredo, Thunderbolts Take Down Gateway in Opener
Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
SAUGET, IL - The ThunderBolts scored seven unanswered runs in the middle innings to claim a series-opening victory over the Gateway Grizzlies 7-2 at Arsenal BG Ballpark Friday night.
Gateway (3-4) got on the board with a first-inning run on two hits. Dale Thomas's RBI infield single made it 1-0.
The ThunderBolts (6-2) didn't pick up a hit over the first three innings but they broke out in the fourth. Daryl Ruiz singled, Michael Sandle doubled and Victor Cerny picked up his 11th RTBI of the year with a base hit. A James Dunlap sacrifice fly brought home their second run and gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
The Bolts added three more runs in the fifth. After a Josue Urdaneta walk and Oscar Serratos single, Ruiz doubled both men home. He later scored on another Cerny RBI single.
The sixth inning began with four straight baserunners. Jared Beebe singled and three straight walks forced him home. Ruiz picked up his third RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly, making the lead 7-1.
The Bolts finished the game with eight hits and nine walks. Urdaneta led the way, reaching base four times.
Gateway added one more run on a walk, two steals and an error in the bottom of the frame but managed only one hit after the fourth inning.
Kevin Figueredo (1-1) earned his first professional win, throwing six innings and allowing just one earned run on three hits. Xander Lovin (0-1) took the loss. He pitched into the fifth and was charged with four runs.
Game two of the three-game set is slated for Saturday night. The ThunderBolts have not yet named a starter. Josh Dima will make his pro debut on the mound for Gateway. First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 CDT and broadcast information is accessible at wcthunderbolts.com.
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