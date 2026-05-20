Bolts Drop Second Straight to Mississippi

Published on May 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts lost their second straight game Wednesday, falling to the Mississippi Mud Monsters 5-3 at Ozinga Field.

Mississippi (6-5) struck first when four straight batters reached base with two outs in the first. AJ Fritz drew a bases loaded walk to force in the game's first run.

The ThunderBolts (7-5) responded in the bottom of the inning. Daryl Ruiz and Victor Cerny walked and Jared Beebe singled home Ruiz, tying the score.

They followed that up with a run in the second to take the lead. Oscar Serratos singled, moved to second on an error, stole third and came home on another error.

The next three runs were scored by Mississippi. Kasten Furr hit an RBI single in the third to tie the score and Brayland Skinner hit an RBI double in the fourth that gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The Bolts fought back, making it a one-run game in the fifth. Robbie Ayers singled and eventually came home on a Ruiz sacrifice fly, but they were unable to add on beyond that. Over the final five innings, the Bolts got a runner into scoring position four times but the Mississippi bullpen was able to pitch out of every jam.

The Mud Monsters capped the scoring with Furr's second RBI hit of the day in the seventh inning.

Seth McCartney (1-0) pitched 1.1 innings of relief for the win and Ethan Smith (0-1) allowed four runs over 5.1 innings to take the loss. Chris Barraza struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

The series concludes on Thursday morning. Kevin Figueredo (1-1, 6.30) makes the start for the Bolts against Mississippi's Hunter Belton (0-0, 2.25) on the third of six consecutive School Days at Ozinga Field. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 AM CDT and the broadcast details are available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2026

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