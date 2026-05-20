Wilson's Contract Purchased by Toronto

Published on May 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY The Florence Y'alls announced Wednesday that the contract of right-handed pitcher Bradley Wilson has been purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Wilson becomes the first Y'alls player to advance to affiliated baseball during the 2026 season, continuing a growing trend of professional development in Florence after six former Y'alls players had their contracts transferred to affiliated clubs during the 2025 campaign.

Wilson, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, first arrived in Florence midway through the 2025 season and quickly established himself as one of the organization's most versatile arms. Utilized both as a starter and out of the bullpen, the 25-year-old showcased an advanced feel for pitching and an ability to attack hitters in multiple roles. Down the stretch in 2025, Wilson made six starts for the Y'alls and finished the season with a 5.12 ERA while flashing the electric stuff that would eventually catch the attention of Major League scouts. Featuring a fastball that consistently sat in the mid-90s paired with a sharp mix of secondary offerings, Wilson combined swing-and-miss ability with excellent command throughout his time in Florence.

Before beginning his professional career, Wilson built an impressive collegiate résumé across two Division I programs. He opened his college career at East Carolina University, one of the premier base- ball programs in the country, where he spent two seasons competing in the American Athletic Conference and made 10 appearances for the Pirates. Looking for a larger role, Wilson later transferred to Appalachian State University, where he spent three seasons developing into one of the Mountaineers' most reliable arms. By his senior season, Wilson had cemented himself as a key member of Appalachian State's weekend rotation, consistently working deep into games against Sun Belt Conference competition.

Wilson was named to the starting rotation at the beginning of the 2026 season, while also being used out of relief to open the season, thanks to a couple of off days. Wilson's final outing with Florence ultimately proved to be his most dominant. Last Wednesday against Mississippi, the App State product delivered five shutout innings while striking out a team-high eight batters and issuing no walks. His command and poise were on full display throughout the outing as he consistently overpowered hitters and worked efficiently through the lineup. The performance immediately drew attention from affiliated organizations, with Toronto ultimately moving quickly to secure his contract.

Florence is in the middle of a three-game series in Washington. The Y'alls return to Thomas More Stadium on Friday night with a 7:03 PM ET first pitch.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2026

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