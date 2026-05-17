Florence Postponed in 3-3 Tie

Published on May 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - Tonight's Florence Y'alls game has been postponed to Sunday afternoon and will be played in conjunction with the originally scheduled game.

With the game tied 3-3 heading to the top of the sixth, the rain started coming down heavy with lightning in the area. The Y'alls narrowly escaped a loss, entering the bottom of the fifth trailing 3-2. Marcus Brodil saved Florence with an RBI single to score Zade Richardson and force a tie before the game went final after five innings of play.

Florence will continue tonight's game with a 1 PM first pitch tomorrow and the series finale will follow shortly after. Game two tomorrow will be a seven inning game with Liam Alpern scheduled to start for the Y'alls.







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