ThunderBolts Can't Hold Leads in Loss to Gateway

Published on May 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SAUGET, IL - The ThunderBolts took an early lead but the Gateway Grizzlies came from behind to beat the Bolts 10-7 at Arsenal BG Ballpark Saturday night.

For the first time this year, the ThunderBolts (6-3) got on the scoreboard in the first inning. Their first six hitters all reached base as they brought home four runs. Victor Cerny, Carlos Pena and James Dunlap each collected RBI hits in the rally.

Gateway (4-4) fought from behind, getting a run in the second inning on an RBI double from Cole Brannen. They tied the score two batters later as Sawyer Smith hit a three-run homer.

The Bolts wasted no time in reclaiming the lead. Falling just short of their first-inning total, they put their first five batters on base in the third. After a walk and a single, Pena drove in his second run of the game on a double. Dunlap followed with his second RBI single of the game, making it 6-4.

Mark Shallenberger's solo home run in the fourth made it a one-run game and the Grizzlies took the lead with three straight singles and a run-scoring fielder's choice in the fifth.

Brannen created separation with a two-out two-run homer in the seventh, putting the ThunderBolts behind 9-6.

Pena continued his big night for the Bolts when he hit a solo homer in the eighth, his third RBI of the game, but that was the last run the Bolts were able to produce.

Gateway put the game away with another two-out run in the bottom of the eighth.

Ty Good (1-0) threw three shutout innings of relief for the Grizzlies, earning the win. Carsen Plumadore (0-1) allowed seven runs in four-plus innings to take the loss. Sam Gardner earned his third save.

The series wraps up with a rubber match on Sunday. AJ Campbell (1-0, 0.00) starts for the Bolts against Gateway's Alec Sparks (0-0, 6.43). First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark is scheduled for 1:05 CDT and broadcast information is accessible at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 16, 2026

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