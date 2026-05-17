Boomers Shut out in Pennsylvania

Published on May 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Schaumburg Boomers were shut out by the Washington Wild Things 5-0 on Saturday night in Pennsylvania, managing just two hits.

Washington grabbed the lead early as Andrew Czech recorded a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Two more would score on a single from Caleb Ketchup in the second. Washington starter Andrew Herbert retired the first 12 batters of the game before hitting Anthony Calarco to lead off the fifth. The Boomers did not record a hit until Tony Livermore doubled with one away in the sixth. Livermore was the only member of the Boomers to reach scoring position in the contest. Schaumburg struck out a season high 13 times in the defeat.

The pitching staff allowed just four hits but the early offense was more than enough. Harry Orth started and took the loss, allowing four runs in three innings. Kyle Moore spun four scoreless with Wyatt Cameron working the eighth. Alec Craig tallied the other hit for the Boomers who have tallied just four hits in 14 innings against the Washington starting staff over the first two games of the series.

The Boomers (5-3) wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon with a 3:05pm affair. LHP Cole Cook (1-0, 1.80) will make his second start of the season against LHP Ethan Brown (0-0, 13.50). The team returns home on Tuesday, May 19 to begin an action packed nine-game homestand featuring something for everyone. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.