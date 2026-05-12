Boomers Equal Strikeout Record in Home Opening Victory

Published on May 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The pitching staff of the Schaumburg Boomers matched a team record by recording 19 strikeouts as the club opened the home portion of the schedule with a 4-1 victory over Trois-Rivieres on Monday night.

The Boomers wasted no time in taking the lead. Alec Craig and Christian Fedko opened the bottom of the first with singles. Kellum Clark put the Boomers ahead with an opposite field two-run double. Banks Tolley followed with an RBI single and it was 3-0 five batters into the contest. The early support was more than enough for Cole Cook, who allowed just one run while striking out nine in five innings to earn the win in his season debut. Craig singled home an insurance tally in the eighth to account for the final.

The 19 strikeouts equaled the franchise record set at Lake Erie on May 23, 2019. Aaron Glickstein struck out five in two innings, Tanner Shears added three in the eighth and Caleb Riedel fanned one in the ninth to go with the nine from Cook. Riedel earned the save in his season debut after being activated before the game. Eight of the top 14 single game strikeout totals in team history have come in the month of May. The teams combined for 31 strikeouts. Craig finished with three hits out of the leadoff slot.

The Boomers (3-1) will continue the first home series of the season against Trois-Rivieres on Tuesday night at 6:30pm with RHP Ross Thompson on the mound. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 11, 2026

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