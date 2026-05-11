Boomers Limited to Four Hits in First Loss of the Season

Published on May 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







AVON, Ohio - The Schaumburg Boomers were denied an opportunity to sweep the Lake Erie Crushers, managing just four hits in the first loss of the season, a 5-2 defeat on Sunday.

Schaumburg placed runners on base in every inning but managed multiple runners just twice in the defeat. The team opened a 1-0 lead with a single run in the second inning. Kellum Clark led off the frame with a single and was replaced by Myles Beale on a fielder's choice. Beale reached second on a wild pitch and stole third before crossing on a groundout by Will Prater. Lake Erie did not have a hit until the fifth inning when the hosts struck for three runs to take the lead. Lake Erie added two insurance tallies in the eighth. Kyle Fitzgerald and Tony Livermore registered back-to-back doubles in the ninth but the Boomers could pull no closer in the defeat.

Harry Orth worked four innings in his season debut. Wyatt Cameron tossed two scoreless frames with Holland Townes adding another. Clark reached base three times with two walks and a hit. Livermore also walked twice and doubled. The Boomers stranded nine in the defeat.

The Boomers (2-1) return to Schaumburg for the home opener on Monday night at Wintrust Field. LHP Cole Cook is the scheduled starter. Tickets are on sale now for the opener and any of the 51 home dates this summer. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 10, 2026

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