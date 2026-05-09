Boomers Come from Behind to Win Season Opener

Published on May 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







AVON, Ohio - After coming from behind in 30 of 58 wins during the 2025 campaign, the Schaumburg Boomers came from behind to win the opener of the 2026 season, rallying late to record a 5-4 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers on the road Friday night.

Buddie Pindel drew the opening night assignment on the mound and kept Lake Erie at bay until the fourth. Back-to-back two-out bloops put runners on first and second before Luis Acevedo connected on a three-run homer. The Boomers put runners on base in every inning, but a bulk of them came with two away. Alec Craig plated the first run of the season by singling home Kyle Fitzgerald in the seventh to draw the Boomers within 3-1. Schaumburg strung together four straight hits with two outs in the eighth to grab the lead when Cole Turney pounded a three-run homer to left. Kellum Clark added a needed insurance in the ninth with an RBI single. Lake Erie put the tying run at third in the ninth but Tanner Shears retired three straight hitters to preserve the season opening victory.

Pindel logged a quality start in his first appearance, tossing six innings while allowing the three runs with six strikeouts. Kyle Moore collected the win in relief after working a scoreless seventh. Dallas Woolfolk twirled the eighth and Shears the ninth for the save. The pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts. Craig and Clark both tallied three hits as the Boomers finished with 12. Christian Fedko and Alex Calarco both reached base three times in the win. Calarco has reached base in every game as a professional.

The Boomers (1-0) continue the season opening series on Saturday night in Ohio at 6:05pm with RHP Derek Salata on the mound. The home opener is on Monday night at Wintrust Field, tickets are on sale now. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2026

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