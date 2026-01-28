REV Entertainment Announces Purchase of the Schaumburg Boomers

SCHAUMBURG, IL - REV Entertainment, the official sports and entertainment company of the Texas Rangers, today announced the purchase of the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League. The acquisition of the four-time Frontier League champions (2013, 2014, 2017, 2021) - tied for the most championships in league history - represents a significant expansion of REV's growing team ownership portfolio.

With the addition of the Boomers, REV Entertainment now owns and operates teams across the country's top MLB Partner Leagues, including the American Association of Professional Baseball (Cleburne Railroaders and Kane County Cougars - the 2024 & 2025 League Champions), the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (Long Island Ducks), and the Frontier League (Schaumburg Boomers).

"We're thrilled to welcome the Schaumburg Boomers into the REV family," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. "Pat and Lindy Salvi have built a successful and respected organization in Schaumburg. Our goal is to build on the strong foundation they established, continue investing in the fan experience at Wintrust Field, strengthen local partnerships, and ensure the Boomers remain a cornerstone of entertainment in the Chicagoland area for years to come."

The Schaumburg Boomers joined the Frontier League in 2012 and play their home games at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, IL, outside of Chicago. Pat and Lindy Salvi have owned the Boomers since the club's inception, during which time the team has led the Frontier League in attendance every season and earned Frontier League Organization of the Year honors five times.

"The decision to sell the Boomers was bittersweet for my wife, Lindy and I," said Patrick A. Salvi. "Owning the Boomers over the last 14 years has been a great joy, and I am very proud of the work we have done to become an anchor of the community and entertainment destination in Schaumburg and throughout the Northwest Suburbs. I am grateful for the support and relationships that I have built with our fans, partners, players, and the Village of Schaumburg, which I will cherish forever. REV Entertainment, led by Sean Decker, is the right organization to carry this franchise forward, and I am excited to watch them build upon our successes and lead the Boomers into the future."

The Boomers' front office will continue to be led by Michael Larson, Executive Vice President & General Manager. REV Entertainment's Sports Management division will oversee all business operations moving forward, with a focus on preserving the Boomers' unique identity, deepening community relationships, and creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

"The Schaumburg Boomers have long been a source of pride for our community, and I want to thank Pat and Lindy Salvi for their years of dedication in building a championship organization and a first-class experience at Wintrust Field. We're excited to welcome REV Entertainment to Schaumburg and look forward to working together to continue the Boomers' tradition of excellence, community engagement, and family-friendly entertainment for residents and visitors alike."

- Tom Dailly, President of the Village of Schaumburg

"I want to sincerely thank Pat and Lindy Salvi for their years of dedication and stewardship of this organization. Their commitment laid the foundation for what this team means to our fans and our community. At the same time, I'm excited to welcome REV Entertainment and look forward to what we can build together. This is a new chapter rooted in respect for our past and enthusiasm for what's ahead."

- Michael Larson, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Schaumburg Boomers

"We are excited to welcome REV Entertainment to the Frontier League. Pat and Lindy Salvi have been great partners during their time in the Frontier League and have evolved the Boomers into our flagship operation. We look forward to REV Entertainment continuing this momentum and bringing their expertise to us."

