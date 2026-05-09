Slammers' Opening Day Has a Rough Close as Wild Things Wallop Joliet

Published on May 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - After a long-standing 2-0 lead for Washington, the Wild Things scored three in each of the last two innings to hold off a late Slammers comeback attempt, winning 8-2 on Friday.

After Andrew Czech was walked to start the second inning, Washington (1-1) center fielder Graham Brown hit a two-run homer to give his team an early lead of 2-0.

Joliet (0-1) tried to respond, but the Wild Things' starting pitcher Kobe Foster did his part to limit the Slammers' opportunities, recording four strikeouts in the first three innings.

Both teams then found themselves in a defensive chokehold, as rallies on both sides were stuffed out by strong outfield play and quality pitching. This was highlighted by a few sliding catches in foul territory in the middle innings, giving fans exciting plays in an otherwise uneventful chunk of play.

Bats started making contact in the bottom of the 7th inning when the Slammers started their first real push of the game. Peyton Carr got the first double of the game which was quickly followed up by an AJ Orrico single to put runners at first and third with just one out. The next two batters struck out swinging, however, stranding Joliet's first player to see second or third base that game.

The Wild Things might have been a bit concerned about a Slammers comeback, as Washington got four runners on base in a row in the top of the 8th inning. This allowed them to score three to bring the lead to 5-0.

But that was not enough of a lead for Washington, as they decided to swing for the fences and get a one-run and two-run homer in the top of the 9th inning to finish off their day of hitting with an 8-0 advantage.

This put the Slammers against the wall, needing a quick start to propel the team to a resurgence in the bottom of the 9th inning. Designated hitter Josh Phillips answered that call as the first man up in the inning, hitting the first home run for his team and the fourth total the game had showcased.

This started a small rally as Carr got his second double of the night, and pinch hitter Cam Suto doubled himself, scoring Carr. By that point, however, there was only one out to spare, and Robert Chayka flew out shortly afterwards, shutting down the rally to give the Wild Things the 8-2 victory.

The Slammers will look for revenge back in their stadium after the Opening Day rout on Saturday, May 9th, against the Wild Things. Washington will look to win the series in just two games when they return to Slammers Stadium.







Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2026

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