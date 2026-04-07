Joliet Slammers Unveil a Prison Inspired Look and Fan Giveaway for the Big House Ballgame

Published on April 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers, in conjunction with the Joliet Area Historical Museum, are continuing to bring baseball back to life at the Old Joliet Prison as they gear up for "The Big House Ballgame" on Thursday, April 30th with festivities starting at 12:00 p.m. and a 3:05 p.m. first pitch.

The event will feature prison-inspired uniforms modeled after designs discovered within the walls of the Old Joliet Prison. With support from Dr Pepper and the Route 66 Centennial Commission, the Slammers have brought the historic yellow and black jersey design back to life- adding another authentic element to The Big House Ballgame experience.

On the day of the game, fans will have the opportunity to bid on the historic game-worn jerseys through the team's online auction platform, DASH. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out on all of the team's social channels for more information.

In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the prison gates will receive a commemorative tin cup giveaway in partnership with Eames Law Group. This giveaway serves as a nod to daily life inside the prison.

"The Big House Ballgame is about celebrating the Route 66 Centennial and creating lasting memories for the Joliet community in a truly unique setting," said Night Train Veeck, EVP of the Joliet Slammers. "From the uniforms and giveaway, to the atmosphere, this will be one of the most memorable events in team history."

The Route 66 Centennial Celebration is set to kick off Thursday, April 30th with gates opening at 12:00 p.m., with pregame blues performances, Route 66-themed entertainment and a historic exhibition game as the Joliet Slammers face off with Frontier League rival, the Gateway Grizzlies.

With limited capacity at the Old Joliet Prison, fans are encouraged to secure tickets in advance. Tickets are available at www.jolietslammers.com.







Frontier League Stories from April 7, 2026

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