Late Tie Sends Series Finale to Extras, Slammers Fall 7-5

Published on May 31, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - After battling through a 4-4 tie into extra innings, the Joliet Slammers came up short against the Gateway Grizzlies, falling 7-5.

The Slammers struck first in the opening inning when Peyton Carr lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Liam McArthur after Joliet loaded the bases.

The Slammers continued to add on after the opening inning, building a 4-2 advantage and holding the lead through much of the afternoon. Strong pitching by Gunnar Kines and an active defense helped Joliet hold off Gateway from scoring.

Gateway finally broke through in the seventh, plating two runs to tie the game at 4-4 and break Joliet's lead. The score remained tied through the ninth, sending the game into extra innings.

With the game tied entering extras, the Grizzlies took advantage of their chances and scored three runs in the top of the 10th. The Slammers answered with one run, but could not complete the comeback as Gateway secured the 7-5 win.

The Slammers will be back at Slammers Stadium on Tuesday, June 2nd as they take on the Schaumburg Boomers for the first time this season, with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.







Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2026

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