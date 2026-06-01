Corson's Pinch-Hit Single Caps Eighth-Inning Rally as Bird Dawgs Close out Ottawa 5-3

Published on May 31, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs outfielder Jacob Corson

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs outfielder Jacob Corson(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - Jacob Corson stepped off the bench and delivered when it mattered most, driving in two runs on a pinch-hit infield single in the eighth inning to erase a one-run deficit and lift the Down East Bird Dawgs to a 5-3 series-closing victory over the Ottawa Titans at Historic Grainger Stadium Sunday afternoon, completing a dominant 5-1 series win and sending Down East on the road with a three-game winning streak.

Down East grabbed an early advantage on an RBI single from Danell Figueroa in the second and added another run in the fourth on a Yeniel Laboy single to center to make it 2-0.

Ottawa cut into the lead with a run in the sixth before Kaiden Cardoso and Taylor Wright delivered back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth to put the Titans ahead 3-2.

Corson answered immediately off the bench, lining a two-run infield single to give Down East the lead before Trey Law added an insurance run on a base hit to close out the 5-3 final.

Davis Blair (1-1) earned the win, allowing two runs on two hits over 1Ã¢..." innings with one strikeout. Elian Almanzar collected his first save of the season, walking two and striking out two in a hitless ninth.

Heitor Tokar (2-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 1Ã¢..." innings.

The Bird Dawgs (10-11) head to Brockton carrying a three-game winning streak and 79 hits over the six-game series, opening a road series against the Brockton Rox on Tuesday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. ET at Campanelli Stadium.

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Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2026

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