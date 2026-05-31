Boomers Swept in Kentucky

Published on May 31, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers put together another late rally but were unable to dig out of a 6-0 hole, suffering a 7-4 loss to the Florence Y'Alls in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Florence scored two unearned runs in the third inning to grab the lead. The Y'Alls plated 14 third inning runs during the three games. The lead grew to 5-0 with two in the fourth and one in the fifth. Schaumburg did not record a hit until the fifth in the game. The Boomers made it a game in the eighth, scoring four runs with two outs and bringing the tying run to the plate. Myles Beale tallied an RBI single, Will Prater doubled home two and Alex Calarco added an RBI double. Florence added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth to account for the final.

Buddie Pindel took his first loss of the season. The right-hander allowed five runs, three earned, in six innings. Schaumburg finished with six hits in the game, two from Beale, who has reached base in 12 straight. The team also drew five walks in the loss.

The Boomers (12-9) will take Monday off before continuing the roadtrip in Joliet on Tuesday night. The team will return home for a weekend series beginning on June 5. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2026

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