Bats Silenced to Close Winning Road Trip

Published on May 31, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







AVON, Ohio - Washington was blanked in Lake Erie Sunday, allowing the Crushers to salvage a game in the weekend set, winning 6-0. Washington finished the road trip 4-2 after the loss and now returns home where it will play 12 of its next 14 games. The month of May closes with a 14-7 record and with the Wild Things in first place in the Central Division.

Lake Erie got going quickly scoring two in the first inning on a two-run homer by Jacob Tobias, his fourth of the year. Lake Erie would get one more off Washington start Colt Anderson, which came in the third on an RBI single by Derek Vegas. Anderson left after 5.1 innings in his return to the mound for the Wild Things. He allowed six hits and a walk while he struck out a pair of Crushers. Austin Eaton relieved Anderson during the sixth and was tagged for a run on an RBI double by Garret Pike that made it 4-0.

Landon Ginn worked a scoreless seventh inning. Chad Coles came on for the eighth and had a pitch out of the zone taken deep for a two-run homer by Alfredo Gonzalez that made it 6-0.

Washington managed just five hits in the loss as the final 13 to come to the dish were retired. The Wild Things had their best opportunity in the second when they loaded the bases against Lake Erie starter Andres Parra with nobody out on singles by Anthony Brocato and Antonio Monroy and a walk to Kyle Edwards. Parra struck out Ryan Ford and Isaias Quiroz before EJ Cumbo hit a fly ball to the right field track, but it was caught, rendering the chance moot. The Wild Things had two hits again the fifth but came up empty.

After taking both series in the conference including this one in Lake Erie in division, Washington returns home for a six-game homestand beginning with a Tuesday morning affair against the Gateway Grizzlies at 10:35 a.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2026

Bats Silenced to Close Winning Road Trip - Washington Wild Things

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