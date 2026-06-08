Kobe Foster Tabbed Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Following Shutout Friday Night

Published on June 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. (June 8) - For the third time this season, the Wild Things have had a pitcher selected as the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week, as Kobe Foster, who has been chosen for the honor this week, joins Hector Garcia and Andrew Herbert as Things to win the honor in 2026.

Foster logged his third career complete game and his second career shutout Friday against Florence by going the distance in Washington's 10-0 win over the Y'alls. Foster allowed three hits and struck out eight. The start, which was the 62nd of his Wild Things career, was his fifth of the season. Foster is now 4-0 with an ERA of 0.78. In 34.2 innings, he has scattered 20 hits and just three runs with six walks and 28 punchouts.

It was Foster's 10th career appearance and ninth start against the Y'alls. He's now 5-0 and has allowed only five runs in 55 career innings against Florence with 30 hits allowed, 17 walks and 60 strikeouts.

Foster joins three other Wild Things this season to earn a Frontier League weekly honor. Jeff Liquori won Player of the Week after opening weekend, Andrew Herbert, who's off to a good start with Delmarva in the Baltimore organization, won Pitcher of the Week just before his contract was purchased and Hector Garcia received the honor following his first pro start, made May 23 at home.

Foster is pacing a Wild Things' rotation that has made 16 quality starts in the first 27 games of the season and that has a near 3.00 ERA as a group in 2026. The Wild Things as a staff have the league's best ERA at 3.43. The next closest is Quebec at 4.71.

Kobe is the career leader for the Wild Things in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and starts, and is in the midst of season No. 5 with the club. Up to date, he's 34-9 with a 2.32 ERA in 64 games (62 starts) and has three complete games and two shutouts in 388.1 innings pitched. The ex-Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldog will make his next start Friday at home against the New Jersey Jackals at EQT Park.

The Wild Things will open a brief road trip at Windy City Wednesday with the first of two games against the ThunderBolts scheduled for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CDT. The club returns home to start another six-game homestand Friday, June 12.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 8, 2026

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