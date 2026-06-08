Mud Monsters Acquire Mississippi Native Woolfolk in Trade with Boomers

Published on June 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, MISS. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Dallas Woolfolk from the Schaumburg Boomers in exchange for a player to be named later.

A native of Hernando, Mississippi, Woolfolk returns home after spending the past three seasons with Schaumburg. He appeared in 57 games with the Boomers across the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons, compiling 60 strikeouts over 67 innings of work.

The Mud Monsters recently faced Woolfolk during a three-game series in Schaumburg, where the right-hander appeared in back-to-back games on May 22 and 23.

Woolfolk tossed 1.2 perfect innings against Mississippi while recording a strikeout.

Prior to playing professionally, the right-hander attended DeSoto Central High School, helping lead the Jaguars to their first state championship while posting an 8-1 record and a 1.98 ERA.

He now returns to Trustmark Park, the same field where he helped the 2015 Jaguars capture that championship. Woolfolk also reunites with fellow Jaguar and 2019 state champion Kyle Booker.

Following his time at DeSoto Central, Woolfolk pitched collegiately at Ole Miss from 2016 to 2018.

As the Rebels' closer in 2017, Woolfolk recorded 12 saves, a total that still ranks third in program history.

The Athletics selected Woolfolk in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, and the right-hander spent time at both the Rookie League and Single-A levels.

Across four seasons in the Athletics organization, Woolfolk posted a 4-7 record while striking out 105 batters in more than 106 innings of work, primarily out of the bullpen.

Woolfolk joins the Mud Monsters pitching staff with the opportunity to once again represent his home state on the diamond, doing so at Trustmark Park where he played as a Jaguar, Rebel and now, a Mud Monster.







Frontier League Stories from June 8, 2026

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