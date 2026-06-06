Kobe Foster Spins Shutout, Offense Plates 10 in Series Opener
Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - Kobe Foster threw the second shutout of his professional career to lead the Wild Things to a 10-0 win in the series opener against the Florence Y'alls. A crowd of 3,243 fans filled EQT Park on Friday night, marking Washington's fourth sellout of the season as the Wild Things celebrated with a postgame fireworks show, presented by Range Resources.
Foster was excellent from start to finish for Washington. The southpaw allowed just three hits, the first not coming until the fifth inning, surrendered just one free pass and struck out eight en route to his complete-game gem. With the victory, Foster improved to 4-0 on the season. Through five starts, he has allowed only three earned runs and has recorded a quality start in four of his five outings.
Washington wasted little time jumping in front, plating four runs in the bottom of the first inning. EJ Cumbo was hit by a pitch to begin the frame, and consecutive singles from Connor Peek and Antonio Monroy loaded the bases. Andrew Czech then snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a bases-clearing double, and later crossed the plate on a throwing error to extend the Wild Things' advantage to 4-0. Czech's three RBI tied him with Hector Roa at 315 career RBI for the franchise record.
The Wild Things added another run in the second. With two outs, Peek drew a walk and swiped second base before Monroy lined a single that brought him home, pushing Washington's lead to 5-0.
Washington added an insurance run in both the sixth and seven innings. In the sixth Ryan Ford walked with one out, and after another free pass and an infield ground out, Ford scored on a wild pitch. In the seventh, Caleb Ketchup reached on a fielder's choice and scored a batter later on a double by Cole Fowler.
Washington put the game out of reach in the eighth, scoring three more times. Antonio Monroy drove in a run with an RBI single, Ketchup added a sacrifice fly, and another run crossed the plate on a Florence fielding error.
Hector Garcia toes the rubber tomorrow for Washington, when the Wild Things will have a chance to win their eighth series of the 2026 campaign. It's Salute to Service Night tomorrow presented by Martin's Point Health Care, with the first 1,000 fans taking home an LED rally towel. A jersey auction happens tomorrow pres. By 84 Lumber benefitting the USO and powered by DASH. A link will be posted on the team's social media tomorrow. It's also Scout Night presented by Grand Vue Park and Westmoreland County Community Night presented by Rupp & Fiore.
The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.
Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.
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