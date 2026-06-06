Otters Can't Find Enough Offense in Series Opener

Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (15-9) dropped game one of the series against the Schaumburg Boomers (13-12) on Friday night.

It was J.D. Encarnacion getting the start for Evansville against former Otter Ross Thompson for the Boomers.

Sam Linscott opened the scoring as early as possible for the Otters, hitting a solo home run on the first pitch of the game to give Evansville a 1-0 lead.

That would be the only lead the Otters would see, as Schaumburg scored two runs in the bottom half of the first and pulled away from there.

The Boomers scored in six of their eight offensive innings, scoring very sporadically and slowly pulling away.

Schaumburg added in the seventh, taking a 11-3 lead.

After Thompson's six innings, the Schaumburg bullpen pitched very well. Holland Townes and newcomer Jack Snyder threw scoreless innings, then Aaron Glickstein closed the door in the ninth.

The Otters hit three home runs, tying their season high, but the offense couldn't catch up to the Boomers as they fell to 15-9 on the season and 3-6 on the road. Schaumburg is back over .500 as they ended their seven-game losing streak and remain tied for first place in the Central Division standings with Gateway.

The Otters look to even the series tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT against the Boomers at Wintrust Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2026

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