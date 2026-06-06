Bird Dawgs Fall, 17-4, in Lopsided Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs' Christian Adams on game night

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs' Christian Adams on game night(Down East Bird Dawgs)

POMONA, NY - Christian Adams extended his hit streak to 18 games, but it was not enough to offset a dominant performance from the New York Boulders as Fritz Guenther tied the Frontier League single-game RBI record with 10 - including two home runs - to power New York to a 17-4 blowout victory at Clover Stadium Friday night, dropping the Bird Dawgs to 12-13.

New York erupted for five runs in the third to take an early 5-0 lead before Miller-Green cut it to 5-1 with a solo homer in the fourth. The Boulders added a run later in the fourth and five more in the fifth to stretch the lead to 11-1.

Down East cut it to 11-3 in the sixth as Adams singled in a run and Miller-Green added a sacrifice fly, but Guenther answered with a grand slam and added his second homer of the night in the seventh to push the lead to 17-3 before Backus added a solo shot in the ninth to set the final at 17-4.

Axel Andueza (1-3) took the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits over four innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Alex Barker (2-1) earned the win for New York, allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings with two strikeouts and three walks.

The Bird Dawgs (12-13) look to get back to .500 Saturday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Boulders (14-10) at Clover Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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