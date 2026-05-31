Florence Completes Sweep

Published on May 31, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (12-9) completed the sweep of the Schaumburg Boomers with a 7-4 win Sunday afternoon.

Evan Webster grabbed the ball for Florence, making his first two-start week of the season. Riding hot as a winner of his last three starts, Webster picked up right where he left off and dominated Schaumburg. The Northern Kentucky native fired six shutout innings, allowing two hits and picking up three strikeouts en route to his fourth win of the season.

Kyle Harbison sparked the offense in the third inning with a leadoff double, and Tyler Shaneyfelt reached on an error by Schaumburg that allowed Harbison to score. Brendan Bobo followed with an RBI double down the right-field line, bringing Shaneyfelt home all the way from first. The Y'alls have now scored in the third inning of all three games in the series.

Lead-off singles from Marcus Brodil and Garrett Broussard put Florence back in business in the fourth. Harbison stayed hot and roped a two-run single to plate both runners and give Florence a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Zade Richardson uncorked a missile to deep left-field for his third home run of the season and extended the Y'alls lead to 5-0. Two innings later, Tyler Shaneyfelt walked, stole second base, moved to third on a grounder, and scored on a wild pitch.

Max Whitesell was the first out of the bullpen for Florence, tossing a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh but running into some trouble in the eighth. With two away, Schaumburg tallied four consecutive hits to plate four runs and chase Whitesell out of the game. Aidan McEvoy entered to get out of the inning with Florence's lead at just 6-4.

Brett Blomquist gave Florence some needed insurance in the bottom of the eighth when he launched a solo blast to right field, his second of the season. McEvoy walked the first batter he faced in the ninth, but retired the next three in order to close the game and pick up his league-high sixth save.

Florence gets the off day on Monday before starting a three-game series with the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday night. The Y'alls will send LHP Isaac Milburn to the mound to face his former ballclub. First pitch is set for 6:52 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.