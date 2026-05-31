Crushers Launch Two Homers in Shutout Victory over Washington

Published on May 31, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (11-10) stole the final game of the series from the Washington Wild Things (14-7). The Crushers shutout the visitors from Pennsylvania with the help of not just tremendous starting pitching, but excellent power from their bats in a 6-0 final.

The Lake Erie Crushers donned their Sunday best all white uniform combo, looking to salvage a game in the series against the Washington Wild Things. LHP Andres Parra took the mound hoping to once again impress the fans at ForeFront field.

Lake Erie stepped into the box in the 1st looking to take their first lead of the series. With two outs and a man on, 1B Jacob Tobias slapped an opposite field home run to put the Crushers up 2-0 early.

Washington looked to steal momentum back in their favor, loading the bases with no outs in the top of the 2nd. Parra, though, worked his magic on the mound striking out two batters on his way to escaping the inning completely unscathed.

The Crushers once again rallied with two outs in the bottom of the 3rd. Benjamin found his way to second, plunking a double into right field that bounced off the wall. DH Derek Vegas poked a ball down the line in left, scoring Benjamin to put Lake Erie up 3-0.

Parra would continue to pitch well, but ran into some minor trouble in the top of the 5th. Having pitched just four days prior, skipper Jared Lemieux lifted him. His final line: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K, on 76 pitches.

LHP Branden Noriega came on with two men on and two out in the 5th, getting DH Andrew Czech to ground out to end the threat.

Lake Erie continued to find success swinging the bat with two outs in the bottom of the 6th. 2B Luis Acevedo showed patience taking a free pass to first base, swiping second with CF Garret Pike at the plate. The former Toledo Rocket bounced a ball off the wall in right field to score Acevedo, providing the Crushers a 4-0 lead.

Noriega finished off a perfect relief outing, then RHP Christian Scafidi faced five batters and retired all five.

C Alfredo Gonzalez unloaded on a ball in the bottom of the 8th, finding the left field berm for the second day in a row. The two-run home run gave the Crushers a 6-0 lead.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger entered the ball game in the 9th looking to write the final chapter of the series. He tossed a perfect 9th and struck out the final batter of the game to put a flourish on a series salvaging 6-0 win.

Branden Noriega notched the win in relief for Lake Erie. Colt Anderson suffered his first defeat of the season for the Wild Things. Lake Erie completed the shutout, their first of the season.

The Crushers start their Canadian road trip on Tuesday, against the Trois-Rivières Aigles. They will face off against the Québec Capitales while north, before returning to ForeFront Field to face the Evansville Otters on Tuesday, June 8th. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2026

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