The Carnival Is Coming Back to ForeFront Field June 10-14th

Published on May 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Carnival is coming back to ForeFront Field! From June 10-14, enjoy fun carnival rides, games, special shows, and concessions. The event will take place outside in the paved parking lot outside ForeFront Field at 2009 Baseball Blvd in Avon, Ohio.

Day passes are $25 for weekdays and $30 for the weekend. Parking is free, and $5 general admission tickets are available.

Dates & Times:

Wednesday, June 10 - 5pm to 10pm

Thursday, June 11 - 5pm to 10pm

Friday, June 12 - 5pm to 11pm

Saturday, June 13 - 3pm to 11pm

Sunday, June 14 - 3pm to 10pm

Fans can also purchase a Crushers/Carnival Ride Package on June 11th for $25, which includes your ticket to the Crushers game at 6:30pm and carnival ride wristband access.

Another package is also available. The Leviathan/Carnival Ride Package for $30 includes your ticket to the Lorain County Leviathan soccer game on June 13th at 7pm and carnival ride wristband access.

This year's carnival is being put on by Big O Amusements - a family owned and operated amusement company that specializes in full-scale carnivals, servicing the entire state of Ohio.

Questions? Call the Crushers box office at (440) 934-3636 or visit LECrushers.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2026

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