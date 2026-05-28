Parra, Sittinger Masterful in 2-1 Win over Florence

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (9-8) defeated the Florence Y'alls (9-8) in a low scoring pitching showcase, 2-1 on Wednesday evening. The Crushers even up the series and move back over .500.

Fans at ForeFront Field were treated to a good ol' fashioned pitchers duel as both starters cruised deep into the ball game. The Y'alls struck first in the top of the 2nd when C Zach Beadle grounded into a fielder's choice driving in an unearned run.

It would take the Crushers four innings to decipher Florence's LHP Isaac Milburn. Two pitches into the bottom of the 5th, RF Garret Pike blasted a lead-off home run into the right field kid's zone to level the score, 1-1. It was Pike's first homer as a Crushers, and it couldn't have come at a more opportune time.

Crushers starter LHP Andres Parra was fantastic for the second straight outing. Through the middle innings he would surrender nothing to the Y'alls. The last hit off Parra was a RF Brendan Bobo single in the 3rd inning.

With runs at a premium, CF Joe Redfield led off the bottom of the 6th with a double. Then LF James Jett looped a two-out single into right field allowing the speedy center fielder to score, breaking the tie in favor of Lake Erie, 2-1.

Parra pitched into the 7th for the second straight appearance, and it took a great at-bat from C Zach Beadle, drawing a nine-pitch walk to knock Parra out of the game at 104 pitches. His final line: 6.1, 3 H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, on 104 pitches. Closer RHP Brandyn Sittinger would get his first action in six days to do good on Parra's excellent start.

Sittinger just needed two pitches to induce a 5-4-3 around-the-horn double play to get out of the 7th inning. The Lake Erie closer kept rolling through the 8th inning, getting help from C Alfredo Gonzalez, who nabbed CF Jackson Tucker stealing second base to end the inning. Then, back out for the 9th in a long-relief save, Sittinger struck out the side in dominant fashion, locking down the save and the 2-1 victory for the Crushers.

Andres Parra (2-1) added to his win column for the second time this season, with Brandyn Sittinger (4) recording yet another game finished with his save. Isaac Milburn (1-1) was issued the loss in his strong 6 innings of work.

Crushers Top Performers:

Garret Pike 2-for-3, R, RBI, HR, 2B

Andres Parra 6.1, 3 H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, on 104 pitches (W, QS)

Brandyn Sittinger 2.2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K on 29 pitches (SV)

Florence and Lake Erie wrap up the series tomorrow at ForeFront Field at 6:30pm, with the Crushers looking to take the series against their divisional foe. It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark presented by Market Garden Brewery, meaning that select draft beers are just $2.50. Purchase your tickets at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2026

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