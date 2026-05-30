Washington Strikes Early and Often in Series Opening Win over Lake Erie

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (10-9) suffered defeat in the opening game of the series against the Washington Wild Things (13-6) on Friday. Washington took game one to the tune of a 10-4 final at ForeFront Field.

Southpaw LHP Nathan Shinn got the start for Lake Erie, whose night started with early trouble. Washington loaded the bases early, but Shinn only surrendered a run via a balk in the top of the 1st.

The Wild Things loaded the bases once more in the top of the 2nd, to a much different result. A single from RF EJ Cumbo scored the first run of the inning. 1B Andrew Czech lifted a sacrifice fly into center field to extend the lead to three. LF Anthony Brocato reached on a bases clearing error, ballooning the Washington lead to 5-0.

In the home half of the inning, RF Garret Pike launched a ball deep down the line in right field. Although it looked like the ball hooked left around the foul pole in fair territory for a home run, the first base umpire thought differently. Crushers skipper Jared Lemieux exploded out from the dugout for an explanation, but it was futile. The umpires agreed the ball pulled foul, Lemieux lost his cool, and he was dismissed from the contest. Pike grounded into a double play moments later, much to the chagrin of everyone in the Crushers dugout.

Adding insult to injury, Washington tacked on another run in the third, courtesy of terrific baserunning from CF Caleb Ketchup.

Lake Erie returned pressure on the base pads in the home half of the 3rd, loading them with no outs. CF Joe Redfield grounded into a double play, but SS Jarrod Watkins was able to score from third. DH Samuel Benjamin ambushed the Washington starter Kobe Foster on the first pitch for an RBI double, scoring 3B Pavin Parks. Lake Erie ended the inning having reduced the deficit, 6-2.

Shinn continued working in the 5th, but surrendered another run to the Wild Things. Ketchup singled with one out, but would come around to score via his standout base running and a Crushers error.

Shinn's night would be done after 6 innings of work, and he managed to toss a quality start with the defense behind him being less than satisfactory. His final line: 6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, on 104 pitches (quality start).

Washington smacked homers in the 7th and 9th innings against the Crushers bullpen to go up 10-2, but the Crushers worked to reduce the deficit in the bottom of the 9th. 1B Jacob Tobias singled to start a scoring rally. LF James Jett appeared to fly out, launching a ball at the glove of Washington LF Anthony Brocato. It slipped through his reach, scoring Tobias and allowing Jett to reach second on the error. Jarrod Watkins would single to score the speedy Jett from scoring position, then Lake Erie loaded the bases. The two out rally would come to an end producing just two runs for the Crushers, with a final score of 10-4.

Nathan Shinn (2-2) was on the hook for the loss, his second of the season. Washington starter and Frontier League veteran Kobe Foster (3-0) recorded the win with an impressive 7-inning performance.

Lake Erie continues the series tomorrow against the division foe Washington Wild Things at 7:00 pm. The Grapes look to even the pivotal series. It's Saturday Fireworks and Swiftie Night at ForeFront Field, and fans named Taylor or Travis get in free thanks to Q104! Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2026

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