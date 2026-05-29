Wild Things Acquire OF EJ Cumbo, Sign and Activate D2 All-Time Hits Leader

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed and activated outfielder EJ Cumbo, who was acquired officially yesterday from the Long Island Ducks (ATLL) for a player to be named. Cumbo is the Division II hits king and played for Lexington (ATLL) last season. He was in a reserve role for the Ducks this season.

Last season in his first full season as a professional, Cumbo slashed .331/.362/.500 (.862 OPS) with 18 doubles, four triples, six long balls and 52 RBI to go with 10 stolen bases and 10 walks in 65 games for the Legends. He had played in 2024 with Lexington following his collegiate career's end. In three games in 2024, he was 5-for-12 with four runs, a double, a triple and three strikeouts.

In total, Cumbo played seven collegiate seasons, the first three of which were at New York Tech, a Division II school. He played in just six games in 2018 before playing in 46 in 2019, going on to have an OPS of 1.175 and a batting average of /437 with 73 hits in 194 plate appearances. He had 13 doubles, scored 43 times, tripled twice and hit seven homers. He drove in 44 and swiped 23 of 26 attempts at bases that season. He made a stop in summer collegiate ball in the HCBL that summer before the shortened 2020 season saw him play in 14 games for New York Tech. He had a .999 OPS, four doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 RBI. He'd go on to play five games in the Northwoods League that summer.

Starting with the 2021 season, he went on to spend the next four years at the University of Tampa, where his time culminated as teammates with current Wild Things pitchers Ethan Brown and Jack Brodsky and a national title in 2024. In 2021, he played in 28 games and had eight doubles and eight home runs to go with 26 RBI. He had a successful 2022 across 51 games, slashing .340/.402/.513 with nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs. He drove in 44 that season and stole seven bases. In 2023, he played in 54 games and had 27 extra-base hits including six home runs and drove in 63 with a 1.062 OPS. The 2024 season was easily his best ever in college, as he slashed .415/.465/.729 (1.194 OPS) with 17 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs to go with a career-best number in RBI as well at 73. He walked 20 times against 18 strikeouts that season.

His awards and honors list is lengthy. He became the third player in NCAA history to reach 400 career hits, is the Division II All-Time Hits leader (set record May 4, 2024). In 2024, he received honors on the NCAA National Championship Series All-Tournament Team, as a consensus All-American (one 1st team, one 2nd team, one 3rd team), was consensus First-Team All-South Region and All-SSC First Team, an honor he received four times becoming the first player in conference history to achieve that. He was conference player of the year in 2023, making him a two-time player of the year (first in conference history). He was named Player of the Week by multiple outlets multiple times over his career at Tampa. He added consensus All-American and All-Region status in 2023, was All-Region (NCBWA and D2CAA) in 2022 and All-Region in 2021 (ABCA/Rawlings and NCBWA). Cumbo was East Coast Conference Player of the Year and First-Team All-Region for four publications in 2019 at New York Tech.

He graduated from W.T. Clarke High School in Westbury, New York.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.