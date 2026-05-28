Wild Things Bats Quieted in Middle Game, Sechrist Works Quality Start

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Il. - The Washington Wild Things were largely unable to get much going offensively against Schaumburg starter Derek Salata in Wednesday's middle game and lost as a result, falling 5-2 to the Boomers. Zander Sechrist worked his first professional quality start, going six innings with three earned runs against in the loss.

Salata went seven and change and had five 1-2-3 innings in his fourth start of the season for the Boomers righty. He allowed a leadoff single to Connor Peak and then rolled until he ran into some trouble in the sixth. Schaumburg scored a run in the first on an inside-the-park homer by Myles Beales to open the scoring and added a third-inning tally on a double steal with runners on the corners. Kyle Edwards broke a string of 15 in a row set down by Salata with a leadoff knock in the sixth. He'd come in a few batters later on a chopper toward second by Peek, on which an error was made but Peek collected an RBI, making it 2-1 Schaumburg.

Jeff Nicol dealt the final blow to Sechrist's night in the sixth with a solo homer that made it 3-1 Boomers. Sechrist finished his quality start allowing seven hits, most of which were soft contact, and three earned over six frames. He walked two and fanned three, taking the loss.

Schaumburg scored twice in the seventh against Austin Eaton before Washington's Three Hillier worked an 11-pitch walk to start the eighth and Edwards poked his second hit of the day to left to chase Salata from the game. The Wild Things ended up scoring on an error made with two outs to make it 5-2, charging an unearned run to Salata's line. Aaron Glickstein finished the game in the ninth after coming on in the eighth for Salata and earned a six-out save, having entered with the tying run on deck.

It's the first loss to the Boomers in five games this season and the result has evened the series ahead of tomorrow's evening finale at Wintrust Field. Maddox Long will toe the rubber for the Wild Things in his third pro start against longtime Frontier League lefty Cole Cook. First pitch is slated for 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2026

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