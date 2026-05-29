Offence Shines, Titans Bounce Back for Convincing Win

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Chris Davis slides home

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Chris Davis slides home(Ottawa Titans)

Kinston, NC - The Ottawa Titans (11-6) got back into the win column, taking down the Down East Bird Dawgs (7-11) by an 11-5 final on Thursday night.

In the early going, the Bird Dawgs got to left-hander Dominic Puccetti (win, 2-0) in the first, capitalizing for a pair of runs on two hits. Christian Adams doubled home the opening run before a sacrifice fly from Colby Backus made it 2-0.

Bird Dawgs right-hander Drew Henderson (loss, 1-2) was cruising in the early going, retiring nine of the first ten Titans hitters that came to the plate.

In the fourth, the Titans put runners on the corners with nobody out. A miss-throw on a pickoff attempt at first got away from first baseman Lyle Miller-Green, allowing AJ Wright to score, making it a 2-1 game.

With one on in the fifth, Chris Davis smashed a go-ahead two-run homer to right, putting the Titans ahead 3-2.

Not looking back, the Titans got to David Tiburcio in the seventh, scoring four times on three knocks. AJ Wright doubled home a run before an error scored another, and two wild pitches plated two more before all was said and done.

The support was plenty for Puccetti, who gave the Titans five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking three, and striking out four for his second win of the season.

The Titans picked up two more in the eighth before adding a pair in the ninth to post double digits in the victory.

Heitor Tokar hurled two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Brandon Marklund had an eight and two-thirds innings scoreless streak come to an end, allowing a run on a hit and issuing three walks. Michael O'Hanlon fanned three while allowing a two-run homer in the ninth to close out the contest.

The Titans put up a season-high 18 hits in the win. Chris Davis and AJ Wright each posted four-hit games. Justin Fogel picked up a three-hit night while Jackie Urbaez and Kaiden Cardoso each registered two hits.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game series with the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The Titans return home for a three-game series with the New York Boulders starting Tuesday at Ottawa Stadium with the first $2 Hot Dog Night of the season. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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