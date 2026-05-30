Early Lead Not Enough, Titans Doubled up by Bird Dawgs

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans at bat

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans at bat(Ottawa Titans)

Kinston, NC - Despite a 5-1 lead through the middle stages of the contest, the Ottawa Titans (11-7) fell 12-6 to the Down East Bird Dawgs (8-11) on Friday night.

Myles Smith connected for an RBI double in the top of the second, putting the Titans on top early. The Bird Dawgs would answer right back with their first of three homers on the night, with Kalae Harrison taking Kevin Miranda (loss, 0-1) deep to tie the game at one.

The Titans got to right-hander Rolando Heredia-Bustos (win, 1-1) in the fourth. Jackie Urbaez picked up his first homer of the year on the first pitch of the inning to put the Titans back ahead. Before the inning was over, Taylor Wright doubled home a run, while newcomer Thomas Ferroggiaro and Michael Fuhrman recorded RBI hits to make it 5-1.

With the big lead, the Titans quickly coughed it up. The Bird Dawgs cut into the deficit on a wild pitch in the fourth before taking the lead for good with a four-run fifth.

Yeniel Laboy's solo homer, Lyle Miller-Green's RBI single, and a two-run blast from Christian Adams put the Bird Dawgs ahead 6-5.

In his second start of the season, Miranda was done after five, allowing six runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out six.

Against the bullpen, the Bird Dawgs tacked more on - getting one off Yohanse Morel in the sixth, two off Max Martzolf in the seventh, then three more for good measure against Nelson Mercado in the eighth.

The Titans made things interesting in the eighth, only down by four. With the bases loaded and two away, Tanner Duncan (save, 3) walked Chris Davis to make it a three-run game. With the tying run on, Duncan got AJ Wright to fly out to end the threat.

Dropping three of the first four games of the series, Taylor Wright led the offence by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Justin Fogel and Kaiden Cardoso also posted multi-hit efforts.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game series with the Down East Bird Dawgs on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The Titans return home for a three-game series with the New York Boulders starting Tuesday at Ottawa Stadium with the first $2 Hot Dog Night of the season. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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