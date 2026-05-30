Bird Dawgs Erupt for Eight Unanswered Runs, Cruise to 12-6 Win and 3-1 Series Lead

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









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(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs in action(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, NC - The Down East Bird Dawgs trailed by four in the fourth inning but erupted for eight unanswered runs across four innings to pull away from the Ottawa Titans 12-6 Friday night at Historic Grainger Stadium, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead and improving to 8-11 on the season.

Ottawa jumped ahead 5-1 after a Myles Smith RBI double in the second and a Jackie Urbaez solo homer headlined a four-run fourth, but the Bird Dawgs answered immediately.

Colby Backus scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to begin the rally before Down East took over in the fifth as Lyle Miller-Green singled in a run, Yeniel Laboy launched a home run, and Christian Adams followed with one of his own to flip the scoreboard to 6-5. Tyler Blaum doubled in a run in the sixth and Kalae Harrison and Laboy each drove in runs in the seventh to push the lead to 9-5.

Ottawa cut it to 9-6 on a bases-loaded walk from Chris Davis in the eighth, but the Bird Dawgs responded with three insurance runs as Miller-Green singled in a run and Backus added a two-run base hit to close out the 12-6 final.

Rolando Heredia-Bustos earned the win in a complete-game-like effort, allowing five runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Tanner Duncan collected his third save of the season, allowing one hit and one walk over 1Ã¢..." innings.

Kevin Miranda took the loss for Ottawa, surrendering six runs on six hits over five innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

The Bird Dawgs (8-11) and Titans (11-7) meet in Game Five Saturday, May 30, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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