Bats Stay Hot, Bird Dawgs Rally Past Titans 9-6

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs overcame an early deficit and pulled away with a four-run sixth inning to defeat the Ottawa Titans 9-6 Wednesday night at Historic Grainger Stadium, winning their second consecutive game.

Ottawa struck first on a Justin Fogel solo homer in the first and extended the lead to 2-0 on a Michael Fuhrman RBI triple in the fourth. Christian Adams answered with a solo home run to cut it to 2-1 before Jacob Corson put Down East in front with a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 3-2.

The Titans tied it on a Down East error in the sixth, but the Bird Dawgs responded with four runs of their own in the frame as Yeniel Laboy drove in a run on a groundout, Tyler Blaum doubled in two, and Stephen DiTomaso singled in another to push the lead to 7-3.

Ottawa added a run in the seventh before Blaum came through again with a two-run single to extend the advantage to 9-4. The Titans added two more in the eighth but could not complete the comeback, leaving the final at 9-6.

Spencer Johnston started for Down East, allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Zac Flontek (1-0) earned the first win of his professional career, tossing one inning in relief while allowing one unearned run. Tanner Duncan picked up his second save of the season, striking out two in a one-hit ninth.

Ottawa starter Dwayne Matos (0-2) took the loss, surrendering seven runs on nine hits over 5Ã¢..." innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Bird Dawgs (7-10) and Titans (10-6) meet in Game Three Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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