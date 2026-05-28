Boulders Lose Heartbreaker Despite Scanlon's 3 Home Runs

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - Boulders catcher Jack Scanlon tied the franchise record with three home runs and drove in five, but his heroics weren't enough Wednesday afternoon in a roller coaster 11-9 loss to the New Jersey Jackals, who got a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

The final "School Day" game of the season at Clover Stadium was a fun one for all the math club members, with four lead changes and two ties over the final eight innings; but it was a rough one overall for fans of the home team, as LHP Andrew Armstrong (L, 0-1) gave up the game-deciding big fly to Jackals pinch hitter Luis Encarnacion on an 0-2 pitch.

New York (10-5) scored all its runs on round-trippers, with 2B Santino Rosso

(2-run, bottom of the 2nd), SS Fritz Genther (solo, bottom of the 3rd), and 1B Jason Agresti (solo, bottom of the 7th) joining Scanlon in the home run parade.

New Jersey (8-6) picked up just its second win in Rockland County since June 20, 2024, setting up a rubber game of the series tomorrow (Thursday) night at 7:00pm EDT.

Also of note:

* Rosso (3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI) extended his hit streak to 11 games (21-45/.467)

* Agresti also went 3-for-4, and is 5-for-9 with 4 runs scored in the series

* Scanlon's six home runs this season match his 2025 total (59 games played)

-- Written by Josh Cooper, William Rosen, Connor Saingas, & Dylan Shalom -- Edited by Marc Ernay







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2026

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