Record-Setting SS Fritz Genther Named Frontier League Player of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







AVON, OH - It's another week, another award for the Washington Wild Things, and the New York Boulders also add to this season's slate of weekly award honors for 2026. After two weeks of play, the Wild Things and Boulders sit atop their respective divisions, and are home to the Frontier League's Player and Pitcher of the Week winners.

Following Jeff Liquori, who took home the Player of the Week award last week, Washington's Andrew Herbert earned the Week 2 Pitcher of the Week honors with a strong outing.

Herbert punched out a career-high nine batters across seven scoreless innings in Washington's 5-0 win over the Schaumburg Boomers on Saturday. The right-hander retired the first twelve Boomers that he faced and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a double. He conceded just one hit, one walk, and one hit-by-pitch as he earned his first win of the season.

Herbert is in his second season with Washington. He pitched primarily out of the bullpen in 2025, carrying a 4.08 ERA across 39.2 innings and leading the Wild Things with 12 saves. He originally signed with Washington in May 2025 after pitching at Reinhardt University for four years.

New York Boulder Fritz Genther drilled five home runs this past week, including three in New York's 21-4 win over the Sussex County Miners on Saturday. Overall, he slashed .440/548/1.120 during the week while recording eleven RBI, scoring twelve runs, and drawing five walks. Genther drove in seven runs on Saturday, coming via a two-run home run, a grand slam, and a solo homer. He also homered on both Friday and Sunday, and went 4-for-5 at the plate in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ottawa Titans. This season, he leads the league in OPS (1.500), and is tied for third in home runs (5).

Genther spent 2025 with the Boulders and was named second baseman for the All- Frontier League Team. He drove in 83 runs, third most in the League, and hit .311 last season. Genther originally signed with the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers in 2024 and was traded to the New Jersey Jackals after just nine games. He signed with New York ahead of the 2025 season.







Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2026

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