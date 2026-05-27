Multiple Rain Delays Force Suspension of Miners-Capitales Opener

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Persistent rain throughout the evening forced the suspension of Tuesday night's game between the Sussex County Miners and the Québec Capitales at Stade Canac, with the Capitales holding a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

A 40-minute rain delay postponed the first pitch and foreshadowed a challenging night for both clubs. Two additional delays followed before officials ultimately suspended play during the bottom of the fifth inning amid the fourth rain interruption of the evening.

Right-hander Kellen Brothers made his third start of the season for Sussex County and his first appearance since earning a victory against the New Jersey Jackals on May 19. Brothers turned in a strong outing, allowing just one run over 4.1 innings while surrendering four hits and striking out three.

The Capitales broke the scoreless deadlock in the third inning when Jordan Smith doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter David Mendham, giving Québec a 1-0 advantage before play was halted.

The Miners were limited offensively by a pair of Québec pitchers. Starter Emile Boies worked three scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out four. Reliever Braedan Allemann followed with two shutout innings, yielding just one hit.

Hunter D'Amato paced the Sussex County offense with a two-hit performance. Gabriel Maciel, Evan Berkey, and Keenan O'Brien each contributed a single as the Miners collected five hits before the suspension.

The nine-inning game will resume Wednesday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. as part of a doubleheader. The second game of the series will commence 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game and will last 7 innings. When play resumes in game one, Québec will lead 1-0 with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the live Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.

Written by Austin Raiche with Scott Davies







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2026

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