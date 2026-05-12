NY Boulders to Celebrate Annual Reading Program Champions

Published on May 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders return home tonight for the start of a six-game home stand and kick off a weeklong celebration of their 2026 Reading Program honorees from local elementary and middle schools.

Boulders Education Director Gail Gultz reports that more than 6,000 students participated in this year's Home Run Reading Challenge, amassing nearly 3.9 million minutes read, with about 1,000 kids who logged at least 1,300 reading minutes earning the highest reward level - getting to participate in a group first pitch on the field at Clover Stadium Wednesday (May 13th), Thursday (May 14thh), or Saturday (May 16th).

The 2026 Reading Challenge enrolled over 2,100 teachers from 79 schools, with the Top 5 schools in average minutes read all winning Clover Stadium suites to watch a Boulders game:

- Cherry Lane Elementary (Suffern, NY)

- Fieldstone Middle (Montvale, NJ)

- Montebello Elementary (Suffern, NY)

- PS 175 - City Island (Bronx, NY)

- Greenwood Lake Middle (Monroe, NY)

The top school also earned a prize of $250 for its Amazon wish list. Congratulations to all of our young participants!







Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2026

NY Boulders to Celebrate Annual Reading Program Champions - New York Boulders

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