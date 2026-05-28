Beale and Salata Steer Boomers to Victory

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Derek Salata worked into the eighth and Myles Beale finished with three hits and three runs scored as the Schaumburg Boomers captured the middle game against the Washington Wild Things by a 5-2 final at Wintrust Field on Wednesday night.

Beale stepped to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the first and raced 360 feet around the bases on a liner to center to tally an inside-the-park homer, his fourth homer of the season. Schaumburg has scored in the first inning during 10 of the 11 games at Wintrust Field this season. Beale scored again in the third on a delayed steal of home that made the score 2-0. Salata was cruising, retiring 15 consecutive Washington hitters after allowing a leadoff single in the first. Washington cut into the deficit in the sixth but Jeff Nicol blasted a homer in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead to 3-1. Beale would add an RBI single in the seventh to score Alec Craig and came across himself on a two-out single from Christian Fedko. Washington added an unearned run in the eighth but could get no closer.

Salata finished with seven strikeouts in seven innings, allowing just four hits. Aaron Glickstein tossed the final two innings to earn the save, striking out three. Beale finished with three hits, three runs and two RBIs. The Boomers notched 11 hits in the win. Nicol and Kyle Fitzgerald finished with two hits apiece.

The Boomers (12-5) conclude the homestand on Thursday night at 6:30pm against the Wild Things. The game will feature a t-shirt giveaway courtesy of Blink Tees & isolved. LHP Cole Cook (2-1, 3.18) takes the ball for the Boomers opposite RHP Maddox Long (0-1, 2.08). Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.