Titans Drop Second Straight to Bird Dawgs

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Cristian Inoa

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Cristian Inoa(Ottawa Titans)

Kinston, NC - For the first time this season, the Ottawa Titans (10-6) dropped back-to-back games, falling 9-6 to the Down East Bird Dawgs (7-10) on Wednesday night.

All started well for the offence, as Justin Fogel launched his second homer of the year in the opening frame. With two down in the inning, Fogel's two-out solo shot off Bird Dawgs right-hander Spencer Johnston (ND, 2-0) put the Titans ahead 1-0. Before the inning was over, the Titans loaded the bases, but the veteran Johnston limited the damage.

In the third, the Titans were back at it with two out. A single from Taylor Wright stood aboard, as Michael Fuhrman ripped an RBI triple to the gap in right-centre to make it 2-0.

Making his second start of the season, Dwayne Matos (loss, 0-2) cruised through the first three innings. The Bird Dawgs got on the board with a solo homer from Christian Adams in the fourth, making it a 2-1 game.

Looking for two-out magic of their own, the Bird Dawgs took their first lead of the night at 3-2 in the fifth with a two-run homer from Jacob Corson.

After the Titans tied it at three in the top of the sixth, the Bird Dawgs erupted in the bottom half to load the bases with nobody out. An RBI groundout from Yeniel Laboy gave the home side the lead before Tyler Blaum knocked in a pair with a two-run single. Inheriting a runner on, right-hander Michael O'Hanlon allowed the fourth run of the inning off the bat of Stephen DiTomaso's single.

Matos went five and a third, allowing seven runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out four.

After the Titans got one back in the seventh, Tyler Blaum was back at it against Max Martzolf in the bottom half, driving in two with an RBI single, putting the Bird Dawgs ahead 9-4.

The Titans made things interesting once again in the eighth, plating two runs, cutting the deficit to three.

In the eighth and ninth, the visitors brought up the potential tying run. The Bird Dawgs' bullpen bent but did not break to hold on for the victory.

Justin Fogel and Cristian Inoa each registered three hits, while Myles Smith extended his hit streak to eight with a multi-hit effort. Jackie Urbaez and AJ Wright each saw their 15-game on-base streaks come to an end.

Throughout two games in the series, the Titans' pitching staff has surrendered 32 hits.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game series with the Down East Bird Dawgs on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The Titans return home for a three-game series with the New York Boulders starting Tuesday at Ottawa Stadium with the first $2 Hot Dog Night of the season. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.