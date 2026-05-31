Fraynel Nova Spectacular in 5-2 Defeat on Saturday

Published on May 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (10-10) were bitten on Swiftie Night. They fell to the Washington Wild Things (14-6) by a 5-2 final on Saturday night in ForeFront Field.

RHP Fraynel Nova pitched a great game on Saturday night, but he was stifled by a controversial call in the top of the 3rd. RF EJ Cumbo grounded a routine ball to SS Jarrod Watkins, who threw to first in time. Cumbo was called safe, despite fairly clearly being out, and the Wild Things took advantage. With two outs, 3B Cole Fowler hit a bases-clearing double, then he scored on an RBI knock.

Washington's four-run lead would last until 3B Pavin Parks absolutely demolished a 106mph home run into the wind to put the Crushers on the board, down 4-1.

That would be all Wild Things' starter RHP Hector Garcia would surrender. Fraynel Nova pitched into the 7th inning and was spectacular. He surrendered a leadoff walk that would come around to score after he was lifted for LHP Edwin Sanchez.

Nova's final line: 6+ IP, 6 H, 5 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 8 K, on 107 pitches. The Wild Things led 5-1 into the 9th inning.

C Alfredo Gonzalez took Pavin Parks' 106mph homer and raised him with one of his own. He blasted a solo home run to begin the 9th, making the score 5-2. That score would hold as final.

Hector Garcia (3-0) was awarded the win, going seven strong innings. Fraynel Nova (1-2), despite pitching very well, was pinned with the loss.

The Crushers will try to salvage a game against Washington tomorrow, Sunday, May 31st, in the final game of the homestand. It's Stomper's Mascot Party at ForeFront Field, with first pitch scheduled for 1pm. Come join all Stomper's fluffy friends for a Sunday Fun Day. Kids 12 and under eat free, get to have a pregame catch on the field, run the bases after the game, and get autographs from all their favorite Crushers players. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2026

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