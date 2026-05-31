Villalobos Shines, Offense Delivers in Series Win

Published on May 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (11-9) defeated the Schaumburg Boomers 7-3 on Saturday night to win the three-game series.

Jonaiker Villalobos took the hill for Florence and looked to build off his best start of the season last week. Villalobos wasn't helped by the defense early on, when a misread in the outfield led to a Schaumburg run in the first. For the second straight start from the veteran lefty, Villalobos tossed six complete innings, allowing just one run on six hits en route to his first win of the season.

On back-to-back nights, Florence did some damage in the third, starting the inning with the first four reaching base. Zach Beadle roped a go-ahead two-run double to score Marcus Brodil and Dillon Baker. An RBI groundout from Tyler Shaneyfelt scored Beadle to put the Y'alls up 3-1.

Florence got back to work in the seventh when Brodil and Beadle drew two walks to open the inning. Jackson Tucker and Shaneyfelt ripped RBI base knocks to plate both runners. Tucker and Shaneyfelt came home to score on an error by the Schaumburg shortstop off the bat of Brendan Bobo to take a 7-1 lead.

The Y'alls bullpen did a solid job the rest of the way, but not without some excitement in the ninth. Travis Phelps allowed a run in the seventh, and Ahmad Harajli pitched a perfect eighth but surrendered three consecutive hits in the ninth to score one for the Boomers. Up 7-3 and now in a save situation, Carter Hines entered to close things out. He hit the first batter he faced to load the bases, but struck out the next two to pick up his first save of the season and close a 7-3 Florence win.

Florence looks for their first sweep of the season tomorrow afternoon against Schaumburg. LHP Evan Webster makes his first two start week of the season and will face Schaumburg's RHP Buddie Pindell. First pitch set for 1:07 PM ET and gates open at 12 PM.







Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2026

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