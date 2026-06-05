Chaos in Kentucky

Published on June 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (14-10) triumphed over the Windy City ThunderBolts 20-19 in the most chaotic game of the season.

Liam Alpern drew the start for the Y'alls but turned in his worst outing of the season. Alpern failed to record an out, allowing six runs on two hits and walking three before he was pulled in the first inning. Florence, faced with an injured bullpen, opted to throw 1B Hank Zeisler early. He allowed all of the inherited runs to score plus one of his own, but escaped the inning.

Down 7-0, Florence would battle on offense and scored five in the inning to make it a two-run game. With the bases loaded, Zach Beadle ripped an RBI single, Kyle Harbison drew an RBI walk, Zeisler roped a two-run single, and Brendan Bobo ended the scoring with an RBI base hit.

Florence would send Zeisler back out to pitch, only trailing by two runs in the third. Windy City took advantage and scored two more to take a 9-5 lead. Zeisler ended with three complete innings, allowing just three runs on six hits.

Kyle Harbison was the second position player for Florence, and he fired two shutout innings of relief across the fourth and fifth. The Y'alls would tack on another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Zeisler to make it 9-6. Tyler Shaneyfelt kept the trend going when he took over the mound in the sixth. Shaneyfelt was close to firing a 1-2-3 inning, but a few hits squeaked by the defense and two runs came home to score, extending Windy City's lead to 11-6.

The bottom of the sixth was pure insanity. After a quick first out, Florence then sent 14 consecutive batters to the plate and ended up with 13 runs in the inning to take a 19-11 lead. The Y'alls only had six hits in the inning due to Windy City losing complete control with four walks and five hit batsmen.

Florence finally went to their true bullpen and brought in newcomer Nathan Scott for his pro debut. Scott got two quick outs before a walk, error, and three-run homer ended his night. Nathan Lawson entered and completed the seventh but was also tagged for three runs in the eighth to make it a 20-17 game. Chase Hopewell came in for the save in the ninth, but gave the Bolts some life, surrendering back-to-back doubles and bringing the lead down to just one. Hopewell hung on and earned his first save of the season, while also handing Shaneyfelt the first win of his professional career.

Florence heads to Washington to open a three-game series with the Wild Things on Friday night. LHP Jonaiker Villalobos toes the rubber for Florence, looking to continue his hot streak. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.