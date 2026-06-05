ThunderBolts Lose Big Lead and Drop Series in Wild Game

Published on June 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







FLORENCE, KY - In a wild back-and-forth contest, the Florence Y'alls scored 13 runs in the sixth inning and held off a late ThunderBolts push as the Bolts dropped their second straight one-run decision, 20-19 at Thomas More Stadium Thursday night.

The first six batters of the game reached base for the ThunderBolts (11-13), chasing Florence starter Liam Alpern from the game before he could record an out. With first baseman Hank Zeisler on the mound, Michael Sandle hit a three-run double, opening up a 7-0 lead.

Florence (14-10) began their comeback with a five-run second inning. They picked up five hits in the rally to cut the deficit to two.

In the first six innings, Florence used three different position players on the mound and the Bolts touched them up for another four runs. Sandle and Carlos Pena hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the third and Oscar Serratos and James Dunlap hit back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth.

The game took a dramatic turn in the bottom of the sixth. Florence sent 18 batters to the plate, drawing four walks and receiving five hit by pitches. They also picked up six hits in the inning, scoring 13 runs and claiming a 19-11 lead.

The Bolts fought back. Daryl Ruiz hit a three-run homer in the seventh to cut it to 19-14. Then, after the Y'alls added one in the bottom of the frame, Khyle Radcliffe and Carlos Pena hit back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth to make it 20-17.

Ruiz and Victor Cerny both doubled to kick off the ninth and that brought the tying run to the plate, but Chase Hopewell retired the final three batters in order to preserve the 20-19 win and earn his first save.

Second baseman Tyler Shaneyfelt (1-0) allowed two runs in one inning for the win and Avery Cook (0-3) allowed five runs without recording an out to take the loss.

The ThunderBolts return to the Chicagoland area on Friday as they begin a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers. Game one of the series from Slammers Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







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