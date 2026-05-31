Titans Blanked by Bird Dawgs

Published on May 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Brandon Marklund in action

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Brandon Marklund in action(Ottawa Titans)

Kinston, NC - For the first time this season, the Ottawa Titans (11-8) were held off the board, falling 10-0 to the Down East Bird Dawgs (9-11) on Saturday night.

Starting on short rest, Kaleb Hill (loss, 1-2) was in tough right away, loading the bases with nobody out in the second inning. A slow chopper off the bat of Jacob Corson was mishandled by first baseman Kaiden Cardoso, allowing the opening run of the game to score on an error. Before the inning was over, a fielder's choice plated one, while an RBI single from Colby Backus made it 3-0 for the home side.

After getting out of trouble in the third, the Bird Dawgs got to Hill once again in the fourth. Sending 11 to the plate, the Bird Dawgs swiped across five to go up 8-0. Ali LaPread, Kalae Harrison, and Corson all connected for RBI singles to put the game out of reach.

As for the Titans' offence, Axel Andueza (win, 1-2) dominated for six scoreless frames. The Titans loaded the bases with two down in the second but failed to plate a run.

Hill was knocked out of the game after just three and two-thirds, allowing eight runs (four earned) on nine hits, walking three, hitting one, and striking out two. In two starts at Historic Grainger Stadium in the series, Hill managed to throw just six and two-thirds innings, allowing 15 runs.

Michael O'Hanlon walked one and fanned one in his outing in relief, Brandon Marklund struck out two in his clean frame, while Ryoya Oe and Brett Garcia gave the Titans scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

For good measure, the Bird Dawgs plated two on a Harrison single in the eighth off Nelson Mercado to eclipse double digits.

Justin Fogel posted his ninth multi-hit effort of the season. Myles Smith picked up a hit, extending his hitting streak to 11.

The Titans' offence was held off the board for the first time this season - picking up a season-low four hits, while striking out a season-high 14 times.

The Ottawa Titans end a six-game series with the Down East Bird Dawgs on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The Titans return home for a three-game series with the New York Boulders starting Tuesday at Ottawa Stadium with the first $2 Hot Dog Night of the season. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

-#FullSwing-

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