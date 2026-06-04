Six-Run Third Sinks Titans in Middle Game

Published on June 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Eric Pardinho

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Eric Pardinho(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (11-11) dropped their fifth in a row, falling 9-1 to the New York Boulders (13-9) on Wednesday night.

Dominic Puccetti (loss, 2-1) looked sharp early on, going six up and six down with four strikeouts to start the game, before things fell apart.

Command issues from Puccetti helped the Boulders get on the board in the third, giving up six runs to make it a 6-0 game. The Boulders sent ten to the plate, capitalizing on three hits and four walks in the frame. A bases-loaded walk to Kyle Hess started the scoring, while a double off the bat of Aaron Simmons scored two, before an extra base hit from Santino Rosso cleared the bags.

The Titans allowed six runs in an inning for the third time this season, all coming against the Boulders.

Emmett Bice (win, 2-0) looked dominant, facing the minimum through innings four, five and six.

The Titans would not get on the board until the bottom of the eighth, via a sac fly from Chris Davis that scored a Myles Smith leadoff double.

Yohanse Morel threw an inning, giving up one run on one hit and one walk.

The former Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Eric Pardinho made his Titans debut, going three and two-thirds shutout innings while striking out seven batters.

Brandon Marklund came in for the final four outs, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk.

AJ Wright went two for four with a pair of singles, and Kaiden Cardoso went two for three with a double that went 110 mph off the bat.

The Ottawa Titans finish a three-game series with the New York Boulders on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Over the weekend, the Titans are back on the road for a series with the Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, New York. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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