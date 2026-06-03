Figueroa Homers Three Times, Drives in Eight as Bird Dawgs Reach First Winning Record

Published on June 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs catcher Danell Figueroa

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs catcher Danell Figueroa(Down East Bird Dawgs)

BROCKTON, Mass. - In the wildest game in franchise history, Danell Figueroa tied the Frontier League record with three home runs and set a Bird Dawgs record with eight RBI as the Down East Bird Dawgs survived a furious Brockton rally to win 22-16 Wednesday morning at Campanelli Stadium, clinching the series and achieving the first winning record in franchise history at 12-11.

Down East erupted for four runs in the first as Christian Adams doubled home a run, Ali LaPread scored on a wild pitch, and Kalae Harrison and Yeniel Laboy each added RBI singles to make it 4-2 after Brockton answered with two runs of their own.

The Bird Dawgs then sent 11 batters to the plate in the second, plating seven more runs as Adams singled in a run, LaPread added a two-run single, Figueroa launched a three-run homer, and Trey Law scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 11-2.

The Rox cut it to 11-4 on Nick Marola's first professional home run before Down East pushed it to 12-4 on a Figueroa RBI single in the fourth.

Jack-Thomas Wold hit a two-run homer for Brockton to make it 12-6 before Figueroa struck again in the fifth with his second home run of the day, part of a four-run frame that pushed the lead to 16-6.

Brockton refused to fold, erupting for seven runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to claw back to within one at 16-15.

Figueroa answered in the seventh with his third home run of the game - tying the Frontier League single-game record - while Lyle Miller-Green added a solo shot to push the lead back to 20-15.

The Rox added a run in the eighth before Down East put it away with two runs on an error in the ninth to set the final at 22-16 in a 4-hour, 15-minute marathon - the longest game in Bird Dawgs history.

Drew Henderson started for Down East, allowing six runs on eight hits over four innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Zac Flontek (2-0) earned the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits over 1Ã¢..." innings with three strikeouts.

Enmanuel De Los Santos (0-1) took the loss for Brockton, surrendering six earned runs on five hits in just one inning with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Bird Dawgs (12-11) look to complete the sweep Thursday, June 4, at 7 p.m. ET at Campanelli Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2026

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