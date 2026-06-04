Slammers Strike Early, Take Down Boomers
Published on June 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Joliet Slammers News Release
Joliet, IL - The Slammers (7-15) did not waste time getting on the board with a solo shot from SS Ian Battipaglia to put the Slammers up early. Joliet would not take their foot off the gas pedal by adding 3 runs in the 2nd inning, courtesy of 3B Patrick Ward hitting a triple to bring in 1 RBI. C Ryan Lee would leave the yard to add 2 more runs to the Slammers' lead to give them a 4-0 lead early.
1B Jackson Valera would join the party in the 3rd with an RBI of his own, lacing a double to the left field wall bringing in Joliet's 5th run of the game, bringing the Slammers to a 5-0 advantage over the Boomers (12-11).
Schaumburg would respond in the 4th inning with 2 runs of their own to decrease the Slammers' lead. Off the bats of LF Kyle Fitzgerald and DH Mitch Bonczkowski, both would drive in an RBI to bring the score to 5-2.
Joliet would add more insurance to their lead in the 6th inning. RBI's coming off the bats of 2B Brett Stanley, who would single to right field. 1B Jackson Valera would add an RBI to bring the Slammers' lead to 7-2 over the Boomers.
The Slammers come into tomorrow night's game looking for their first sweep of the year. While the Boomers look to avoid the sweep and salvage one game from the 3 game set.
Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2026
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