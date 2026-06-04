Boomers Slip at Joliet

Published on June 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers fell behind early and could not overcome the deficit, dropping a sixth consecutive contest and ninth in a row on the road by a 7-2 final at the hands of the Joliet Slammers on Wednesday night.

After scoring three runs in the first on Tuesday, Joliet grabbed the lead with a single tally in the opening frame and tacked on three in the second with a single run in the third to build a 5-0 edge. The Boomers did not record a hit until the fourth inning when Cole Nelson stuffed a single to center. Will Prater followed by being hit by a pitch. Kyle Fitzgerald lifted a sacrifice fly to put the Boomers on the board and Mitch Bonczkowski drove home the first run of his pro career with a two-out RBI single. The hit would be the only one with runners in scoring position for the night. Schaumburg left nine men on in the defeat.

Cole Cook struck out five in five innings but suffered the loss. The Boomers mustered just five hits in the loss but placed runners on base in seven of the nine innings. Prater, Tony Livermore and Christian Fedko all reached base twice.

The Boomers (12-11) remain in first place despite the skid and will conclude the roadtrip on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. The team will return home for more fun at Wintrust Field this weekend. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2026

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