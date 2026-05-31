Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short at Florence

Published on May 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers brought the tying run to the plate with one away in the ninth inning but could not complete the comeback, suffering a 7-3 loss to the Florence Y"alls in the middle game of the weekend series in Kentucky.

The Boomers jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Alec Craig led off the game with a double and scored on a groundout from Kyle Fitzgerald. The third inning proved trouble for the second consecutive night as Florence grabbed the lead with three runs. The Boomers had runners on base consistently but could not come up with the key hit. The team drew within a run in the seventh at 3-2 after a Will Prater RBI single but Florence scored four in the bottom half. The first three batters reached in the ninth and Myles Beale logged an RBI single to draw Schaumburg within 7-3 but the team could get no closer.

Ross Thompson allowed three runs in five innings against his former team and suffered the loss, walking two and striking out four. Schaumburg finished with 11 hits in the loss. The top three hitters in the order, Craig, Christian Fedko and Beale, all notched a pair with Alex Calarco also totaling two.

The series with Florence will conclude on Sunday afternoon at 12:07pm with RHP Buddie Pindel (2-0, 2.35) on the mound for the Boomers opposite LHP Evan Webster (3-1, 4.09). The team will return home for a weekend series beginning on June 5. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2026

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