LHP Tyler Davis's Contract Purchased by Boston Red Sox Organization

Published on June 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are proud and excited to announce the contract of left-handed pitcher Tyler Davis will be purchased by the Boston Red Sox organization, pending the completion of a physical. Davis is the third Wild Thing to have his contract purchased this week after both infielder Graham Brown and right-handed pitcher had their contracts purchased in May. It'll be a return for Davis to affiliated ball, who spent 2025 with the Kansas City Royals organization.

"Well, the kid that came to Washington because he felt like this was his best situation for him to get another chance with [an] affiliated organization has been proven right," said sixth-year manager Tom Vaeth. "We are very happy to have helped Tyler achieve his goal. TD did a great job in the closer role in his short time with us... he showcased his velocity and ability to land his off-speed pitches. The sky is the limit for Tyler. Lefties with the ability to sit 93-95 like he can usually go pretty far in this game. We enjoyed having him in our family and can't wait to see where he goes from here."

Davis will become the 54th player to have his contract purchased by an affiliated organization directly from the team in club history. The Red Sox will add their second and first since Nate Striz (2012).

Davis was off to a great start, appearing nine games for Washington, primarily as the team's closer. He was 1-1 with a 0.87 ERA and four saves. In 10.1 innings, the hard-throwing lefty had allowed eight hits and three runs (one earned) with two walks and 12 strikeouts. The earned run he allowed came in his final outing with the team, June 4 against Gateway in extra innings.

He spent 2025 between Quad Cities (A+) and Columbia (A) in the Kansas City organization after being selected in the 15th round of the 2024 draft out of Mississippi State. In 26 games with Quad Cities, he was 4-2 with a 3.98 ERA and made a start. He finished nine games and totaled 43 innings of work with a total of 39 hits against and 43 strikeouts. In two games with Columbia, he totaled 5.1 innings and allowed three hits to no runs, no walks and five strikeouts.

The affiliated taste came off a very strong collegiate career that started with two seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University before he transferred to Mississippi State University. The Rams won an A-10 conference title in 2021 when Davis was a freshman before adding a conference tourney title and NCAA Tournament appearance. They did the latter again in 2022. He was a member of the A-10 All-Rookie team in 2021 after racking up nine wins, a win total tied for eighth in a single-season in VCU baseball history. He was 9-2 with a 4.86 ERA in 21 games from the pen. He had five saves and in 53.2 innings, struck out 53 against 27 walks with two home runs allowed. In 2022, he went 5-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) and in 60 innings, allowed 47 hits, walked 21 and fanned a career-best 63.

At Mississippi State, Davis saw early struggles in 2023 in 14 games but maintained a strikeout rate of nearly one per inning. His 2024 season was very good. He was 6-1 with a 2.80 ERA in 28 outings, all from the bullpen. He posted five saves, logged 35.1 innings, allowed 28 hits, walked 14 and whiffed 41. His 28 outings were the second most for the team and ninth most in the SEC.

The Wild Things congratulate Tyler on his contract purchase and wish him the best as he gets his second chance in affiliated baseball in pursuit of a dream to make the big leagues. Davis will report to High-A Greenville.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2026

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